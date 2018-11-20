Great Lakes Recovery Center expands youth and adolescent services

NEGAUNEE — The child and adolescent services sector of the Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) has recently expanded.

GLRC created these resources to help with the limited amount of psychiatric services in the Upper Peninsula.

Effectively addressing mental health issues and adverse childhood experiences require access to a full spectrum of care.

“It’s challenging to find services specifically for children, whether that’s with a mental health clinician or certainly with psychiatric care” said Children Services Director, Jamie Dieterle. “Combining these services into one practice where you can receive psychiatric care along with conjoint mental health counseling really offers a unique experience for children to have that ongoing collaboration between their practitioners.”

The services that will be offered are specialized testing and assessments, psychiatric care and treatment services.

Their hope by providing these services in the community, is that parents and their children have resources they can access to help with any needs.