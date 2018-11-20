Giving Tuesday supports Upper Peninsula Catholic ministries

MARQUETTE — The Diocese of Marquette is participating in the philanthropic awareness building campaign “I Give Catholic.”

The campaign is celebrated annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

It is an online campaign that is redefining Catholic philanthropy and uniting the Catholic community to give thanks and give back.

The Diocese wanted to provide something new to engage the catholic community across the Upper Peninsula.

“I Give Catholic on Giving Tuesday is a celebration of our catholic parishes, catholic schools, catholic ministries. It’s a day for all of us to unite in our common mission and it supports catholic social teaching and the act of stewardship and giving back,” said Terri Gadzinski, Executive Director.

All of the Catholic causes in the Diocese of Marquette will be participating.

To make your donation for “I Give Catholic” click HERE.