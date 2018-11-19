Two vehicle accident on US 41, two occupants sustained minor injuries

MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 West and Brickyard Road in Marquette Township on November 18 around 1:00 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a tan 2003 Buick Lesabre, driven by a 57 year old woman from Ishpeming, failed to yield to westbound US 41 traffic and turned northbound off of US 41 West onto Brickyard.

A black 2013 Ford Edge, driven by a 38 year old woman from Ishpeming was traveling westbound on US 41 and struck the Lesabre, resulting in heavy and disabling damage to both vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two occupants in the Ford Edge sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

There was airbag deployment in both vehicles.

The 57 year old women was cited for failure to yield, the crash remains under investigation.

Westbound traffic on US 41 was decreased to one lane for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was investigated and crews cleaned the crash scene.

Marquette Township Fire Department and EMS and Michigan State Police assisted on scene.