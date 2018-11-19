Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign set to assist local programs

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Every holiday season, bell ringers with red kettles can be easily found collecting money for the Salvation Army.

Last year, the local Salvation Army announced that they collected over $96,000 for the Red Kettle Campaign. This year’s goal is set for just over $100,000. Salvation Army Captain Doug Winters said that service clubs, individual volunteers, committed paid workers and the community all assist in the annual fundraising effort.

“We rely very heavily on our volunteer basis to keep things running,” said Captain Doug Winters. “People will come, and even if they can just put in two hours, that’s fantastic. What’s really exciting is to see when parents get their kids involved, or when grandparents get their grand kids involved to pass on that legacy of helping other people.”

Thanks to the donations, the Salvation Army is able to continue the services and support programs they provide in Marquette, Alger and eastern Baraga counties.