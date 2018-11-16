USW Local 4950 fundraiser ends

MARQUETTE CO. — Friday, November 16, was the final day of the United Steelworkers Local 4950 fundraiser to support local schools.

In total, they donated $12,500 to schools in the community.

The money will benefit the students and teachers of the recipient schools.

This year’s recipients are: Sandy Knoll Elementary, Aspen Ridge Elementary, Republic Michagamme School, Birchview Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Sawyer Elementary and Gilbert Elementary.

USW Local 4950 are thankful for all the hard work that was put in to make the fundraiser a success.