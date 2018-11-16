Phase 1 of Ojibwa Casino expansion expected to be done in 2020

HARVEY — The Ojibwa Casino in Marquette expansion plans continue to evolve.

The Casino expansion will be happening in 2 different phases.

Phase 1 of the construction started around the end of August.

The new building will be twice the size of the building they currently have.

Phase 1 will be a multi faceted facility with an entertainment lounge with live entertainment and restaurants.

They are hoping it will be whole different experience for people to enjoy.

“We’re going to have twice the gaming that we do now. The gaming will expand, but the food and beverage offering will be unique to us. There is going to be two really great restaurants that are going to be part of that. We are looking at a very eclectic experience that will appeal to a diverse group of people that are here in the Marquette area,” said Donald Wren, General Manager.

Phase 1 of the expansion will be done in January of 2020.

Phase 2 of the expansion will be the opening of a convention space with more than 400 seats and a hotel with over 100 rooms.

They are still currently in the planning stages for phase 2.