New coffee shop opens in Marquette

MARQUETTE — Locals now have a new choice to get their daily caffeine fix; another coffee shop has hit 3rd street.

The Crib Coffee House opened their doors to the community with a ribbon cutting this morning.

The owners have been roasting coffee for the past 2 years, but now want to share their freshly roasted coffee with the community.

“We roast all of our beans. The roaster is in the building, we moved it over here. So everything is done in house, we bag our coffee and sell it. You can buy it bulk if you want to bring a container in. We also make all of our coffee drinks from the coffee we roast as well,” said Nicole Alexander, Co Owner.

Along with their freshly roasted coffee they sell baked goods as well.

Owners want to make The Crib Coffee House a comfortable atmosphere for people to enjoy their coffee.

The Crib Coffee House is opened from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.