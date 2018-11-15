mBank Supports Beacon House with $20k Donation

MARQUETTE – mBank has announced a $20,000 donation to the Beacon House Legacy of Love Campaign, presenting a check on November 14th at the mBank Downtown Ishpeming Branch. For 16 years, Beacon House on Third Street in Marquette has been a home away from home for patients and their families receiving critical medical care at UPHS. The hospital is moving, and in order to continue their mission as the Upper Peninsula’s only hospitality house, a new facility is needed. The grass-roots campaign “Legacy of Love” includes every UP community coming together to support Beacon House in its efforts, and mBank is proud to be able to contribute.

In September, mBank announced an outreach campaign titled “Make the Move” where $100 was pledged to Beacon House for each qualifying CD, checking, savings, or money market account opened through October 31, 2018 at its branches in Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Manistique, Escanaba, Newberry, Stephenson, and Sault St. Marie. The donation allowed community members to show their support for Beacon House through their everyday banking.

“We are so appreciative of mBank and to all those who participated in this campaign,” said Mary Tavemini-Dowling, Beacon House CEO. Their generous donation shows how much they believe in supporting their customers and communities across the Upper Peninsula.”

“Beacon House is such an invaluable asset to our UP community members. It provides a place where families can be comfortable during a medical crisis, so they have one less thing to worry about, and mBank is proud to help support that mission and make the 906 Pledge” said Kelly W. George, mBank President and CEO.

To learn more about the plans for the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House or to make a donation please visit www.beaconhouse.org

About mBank: Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank proudly serves Michigan and Northern Wisconsin with 30 branch locations. With assets in excess of 1.3 billion, the community bank empowers individuals and small to medium sized businesses with smart financing and depository solutions for peace of mind. For more information, visit: bankmbank.com . Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Beacon House: Beacon House becomes a “Home away from home” for patients and families that travel across the UP to receive specialty medical care at UP Health System- Marquette and the Upper Peninsula Medical Center. The private, nonprofit, donation-based organization ensures that families never have to ask, “Where am I going to stay and how am I ever going to be able to afford it?” during a medical crisis. Beacon House is a charitable 501c3 organization and is solely reliant on donations.