Herioux signs to play softball at SVSU

GLADSTONE – November 14th is National Signing Day and one Gladstone softball player is taking her talents to the Division 2 level.

Sydney Herioux signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Saginaw Valley State. This past season, the senior made the All-State Honorable Mention team, as well as the All-Region and All-District teams.

“I feel really excited, it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders to know what I’m going to do and where I’m going to be,” said Herioux on signing with the Cardinals. “I really liked the coaching staff from the beginning. The first time I met them I was really comfortable around them. It felt like that’s where I want to be. When I went there for my visit it was a great atmosphere

Herioux plans to study accounting at Saginaw Valley.