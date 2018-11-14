UPDATE: DCHS CEO and Administrator retires from position

UPDATE, NOVEMBER 14TH:

The CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare System, John Schon, will be retiring from the position effective December 31st of this year.

According to a statement released by DCHS on Wednesday, Schon will transition to a consulting role as the hospital embarks on its organizational restructuring. DCHS is currently working with a law firm that specializes in the financial restructuring of hospitals. Venable LLP partner, Bart Stupak has added that there are recommendations to the Hospital Board of Trustees for the appointment of a Chief Restructuring Officer and Interim CEO.

The hospital has been on the verge of bankruptcy after two potential buyers pulled out. DCHS says they will continue to provide regular updates to the community.