A local church is stuffing stockings for troops

MARQUETTE — A local church is stuffing some stockings tonight for troops over in Iraq for the holidays this year.

The First Presbyterian Church of Marquette is once again gathering to pack 100 Christmas Stockings full of items for troops overseas. Some of these items include food, toiletries, and home goods that will be sent to these active duty soldiers that are stationed away from home and their families during Christmas.

The local church is excited to be able to bring people together to help spread some happiness to the men and women protecting our country.

“I think it is really important to us and not just because we are a church and we like to give and Christmas is important to us,” said Church volunteer, Dani Jaklin. “But as a community too, we just have a good sense of family I think in this community. It’s also really nice to have everybody coming together and it doesn’t matter if you bring in a hundred items or even two or three for the stockings. It’s the fact you are participating in some way.”

