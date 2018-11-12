Spaghetti dinner fundraiser held for local stroke survivor

MARQUETTE — On Sunday, November 11, 2018, people from Marquette and surrounding communities came together to raise awareness of strokes and for those who have survived.

26-year-old Zach DeForge, a local Yooper, suffered from a stroke on August 28th of this year.

Since then, he has gone through intensive speech and physical therapy, rehab and hospital stays.

In addition to the creation of a GoFundMe page, the fundraiser was held over the weekend to help offset the cost of medical bills.

“We found out a couple weeks after, maybe a week or two after, and right away planning started. We immediately wanted to help, wanted to do something for Zach” said the event’s Coordinator, Laura Wall.

“I’m feeling okay right now, this is kind-of a lot to go through and it’s still overwhelming in a sense. My speech is still coming back and my motor skills are still coming back so it’s kind-of a lot to take in all at once, but it’s a good thing that’s happening here” said stroke survivor, Zach DeForge

Since the stroke, the GoFundMe page has raised almost $11,000 and the event itself raised over $3,500.

Almost all of the money raised will be going to help Zach with medical bills.

Zach said that he was so amazed at all of the people that showed up to support and help him.

If you would like to donate money to help Zach, click here.