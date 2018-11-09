Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club gives back

GWINN — With the spirit of the giving season arriving, many organizations are stepping forward and helping out in the community.

The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club has been hard at work gathering donations for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Gwinn. Recently, the group’s clubhouse underwent more than $35,000 in renovations, and now that things are wrapping up, the organization felt it was time to start giving back to the community that had assisted them so much this last summer.

“It’s great what the community has given to us, so we want to give back to them, said Club President, Todd Lundstrom. “We’re a non-profit organization, to where we like to get involved with the youth in town, and actually provide safety classes for them, and also try to get some canned goods out there for the people that are in need this time of year.”

Lundstrom hopes others follow suit, and continue to donate goods to the pantry and other local organizations.