State Executive Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

State Executive Race Results

Governor/Lt. Governor

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bill Schuette/Lisa Posthumus Lyons (R) 1,009,418 44%
Gretchen Whitmer/Garland D. Gilchrist II (D) 1,274,255 53%
Bill Gelineau/Angelique Chaiser Thomas (L) 33,331 1.4%
Todd Schleiger/Earl P. Lackie (TX) 12,573 0.5%
Jennifer V. Kurland/Charin H. Davinport (GR) 16,506 0.7%
Keith Butkovich/Raymond Warner (NL) 6,862 0.3%

Secretary of State

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Mary Treder Lang (R) 892,146 44.2%
Jocelyn Benson (D) 1,060,940 52.6%
Gregory Scott Stempfle (L) 42,870 2.1%
Robert Gale (TX) 22,609 1.1%

Attorney General

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tom Leonard (R) 927,626 46.4%
Dana Nessel (D) 975,028 48.8%
Lisa Lane Gioia (L) 45,337 2.3%
Gerald T. Van Sickle (TX) 34,078 1.7
Chris Graveline (NF) 17,211 0.9%

 

