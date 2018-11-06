State Executive Race Results
Governor/Lt. Governor
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bill Schuette/Lisa Posthumus Lyons (R)
|1,009,418
|44%
|Gretchen Whitmer/Garland D. Gilchrist II (D)
|1,274,255
|53%
|Bill Gelineau/Angelique Chaiser Thomas (L)
|33,331
|1.4%
|Todd Schleiger/Earl P. Lackie (TX)
|12,573
|0.5%
|Jennifer V. Kurland/Charin H. Davinport (GR)
|16,506
|0.7%
|Keith Butkovich/Raymond Warner (NL)
|6,862
|0.3%
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Mary Treder Lang (R)
|892,146
|44.2%
|Jocelyn Benson (D)
|1,060,940
|52.6%
|Gregory Scott Stempfle (L)
|42,870
|2.1%
|Robert Gale (TX)
|22,609
|1.1%
Attorney General
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tom Leonard (R)
|927,626
|46.4%
|Dana Nessel (D)
|975,028
|48.8%
|Lisa Lane Gioia (L)
|45,337
|2.3%
|Gerald T. Van Sickle (TX)
|34,078
|1.7
|Chris Graveline (NF)
|17,211
|0.9%