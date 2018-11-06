Midterm Election Results 2018

Click the links below to see the results of the races from across the state and the Upper Peninsula. We’ll be updating the results as they come throughout the night.
State Executive–Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State
Congressional–U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives
Legislative–State Senate and State House of Representatives
County–County Commission, Road Commission
City–Mayor, Council, Village President, Clerk, Trustee, etc.
Local School Board–School District Board Members
Judicial–State Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Probate Court, District Court
State Board–State Board of Education, Board Members for U of M, MSU, WSU
State and Local Proposals–State Wide Proposals, Local Millages, Millage Renewals