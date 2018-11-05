UPDATE: Former Finlandia Footbal Coach accepts plea

MARQUETTE — Former Finlandia football coach accused of aggravated assault appeared in court for a plea deal.

Robert Boss, 34, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault- Domestic Violence from an incident that happened in August 2016. Boss previously worked for Northern Michigan University as a defensive and offensive line coach, academic coordinator, and run game coordinator.

Charges were brought to him while still employed at NMU.

Today Robert Boss took a no-contest plea deal. He was not sentenced and the court is currently referring the case to probation for a pre-sentence interview.

Sentencing will be scheduled for another date.