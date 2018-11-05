Soil boring operations underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE — Various areas in the City of Marquette will experience traffic disruptions due to soil boring operations that began today.

Tri Media Consultants is performing soil boring sampling for future street reconstruction projects. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through these areas and be aware of all flagging and traffic control.

Today’s locations included Kaye Avenue, Front Street, and Altamont Street. Work will be continuing throughout the week until Wednesday.

A full list of affected locations and work dates can be found below; Weather may delay these operations until the next available day:

Monday, Nov. 5

* Kaye Avenue from Presque Isle Avenue to Third Street

* Front Street from Park Street to Magnetic Street

* Front Street from Ohio Street to Hewitt Avenue

* Front Street from Arch Street to Michigan Street

* Altamont Street from McMillan Street to Blemhuber Avenue

Tuesday, Nov. 6

* Park Street from Lee Street to Fourth Street

* Coast Guard Road from Arch Street to Michigan Street

* Arch Street from Coast Guard Road to Lakeshore Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 7

* Third Street from Baraga Avenue to Fisher Street