Educate yourself here before you vote Tuesday

MARQUETTE — As our last and friendly reminder, Tuesday is Midterm elections.

Here is a quick recap of what to expect.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m.

Anyone that is in the line at 8 p.m. is still able to vote as well.

Voters are able to see a sample ballot on the Michigan Secretary of State website, the ballot includes three important state proposals.

“The marijuana proposal is one, the gerrymandering proposal is two and the third proposal is different questions about voting and registration. So, we’re getting a lot of feedback on the ballot itself and I always say the ballot is your voice” said Marquette City Clerk, Kris Hazeres. “So if you haven’t voted in a while, you may want to take an interest in what’s on the ballot so you can express your views. That’s the best way to do it, it’s your civic duty, it’s your constitutional right

We will have a reporter live at the different precincts in Marquette county throughout the day talking to voters and city officials.

Also, if you are unsure of where you’re voting or want other information, visit the Michigan Secretary of State website here.