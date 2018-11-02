Yoopers Wear Pink raises nearly $25,000 for Cancer research

ISHPEMING — This week, the American Cancer Society celebrated the end of their Real Yoopers Wear Pink fundraising campaign.

Over the course of the month of October, over $23,000 was raised for cancer research and overall awareness. In Marquette, Rich Tegge, a cancer survivor and President of Wealth Strategy Group, acted as a key contributor in the efforts, and raised well over $10,000, with the group’s initial goal being only half of that. Getting the message out to the community was important – the Cancer Society even had help from local schools.

“We just want to find a way to give back – we think cancer research is really important, because cancer touches so many lives,” said Superintendent of NICE Community Schools, Bryan DeAugustine. “To help someday wipe that out and see it happen in our generation, I think would just be a really good thing.”

“I know what a diagnosis of cancer can do, and how it can impact a person and their family,” said cancer survivor and President of Wealth Strategy Group, Rich Tegge. “Being approached to be involved in this campaign, I was excited to be involved.”

Tegge says it’s not too late to donate to the cause. All of the funds raised will go directly back to the American Cancer Society.