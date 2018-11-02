Palmer gas station owner to retire, community reminisces

PALMER — The owner of the only gas station left in Palmer has decided to retire which has left many people saddened.

Fran’s service has been a staple in the area for folks since they’ve learned how to drive.

It’s still one of the few gas stations in the area that offers full service.

To many people it wasn’t just a gas station in the community it was a family.

“We got a bunch that comes in every morning that are retired, they sit here and drink their coffee. We joke around, we have fun here,” said Francis Nelson, Owner.

“Fran is just a wonderful man person. The community will miss him, not only as a business, but as a person. He’s a quality man,” said Gary Anderson, long time customer.

“I’ve learned a lot of what I’ve learned in life by being here. Fran has been like a father, a best friend and a mentor to me. I can’t thank him enough for the success I’ve had in my life. He has always been there for me,” said John Nelson, Brother.

Over the past 47 years this wasn’t just a job for Fran, but it was family and fun.

As of right now the gas station does plan on closing permanently, but might come back to being open from 7 to 11 in the mornings.