Wausaukee students sent back to school after building cleared of bomb threat

WAUSAUKEE, WI — Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Sauve reports that at 9:57am this morning, the County’s Communication Center was notified by Wausaukee School Officials that a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

Sheriff’s Deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded and began investigating. The school was evacuated to an offsite location, and the brown County Sheriff’s Office responded with a bomb detecting K9.

After the school was cleared and there was no longer any threat, the students were returned to school and classes resumed. The investigation is continuing – no further information is being released at this time.