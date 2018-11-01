Shiras Institute donates funds for Tennis Court repair

MARQUETTE — Recently, Marquette Senior High School renovated their tennis courts, and Thursday afternoon, the Shiras Institute presented a check to MAPS to help assist with costs.

The $5,000 check presented represents the second of three donations in that same amount. The Shiras Board has donated to the courts improvement in the past. This time, the courts needed to be repaved badly, and the institute was more than willing to step forward.

“Shiras has been here all along – the Shiras Planetarium at the high school is a part of our endeavor, too, said President of the Shiras Institute, Jim Reevs. “We’re just proud to represent the family with this opportunity, and give money back to the community, and especially Marquette Senior High School as one of the recipients today.”

Reevs also added that he thinks students at MSHS are playing on one of the best courts in the UP.