Check and Cash giving back to the community through food drive

MARQUETTE — Earlier this week, Check and Cash locations throughout the Upper Peninsula and Canada kicked off their 5th annual food drive.

All seven locations in the area are giving back to the community, and each has selected an organization in their area to assist during the giving season. All non-perishable food items are being accepted during their normal business hours.

“We’ve had a few bring in already, so we’re hoping by the 30th we get a lot more – we hope to fill this whole area,” said Check and Cash Operations Manager, Lisa Kempka. “We are open Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm, and Saturday’s from 9am to 1pm, except for Canada – they’re open until 4pm on Saturdays.”

The drive runs through November 30th. Here’s a list of locations and the organizations receiving the donations: