Annual Bells for Hospice event held

MARQUETTE — Today was the national Bells for Hospice event and local organizations came together in Marquette to recognize the events.

U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Care & Hospice partnered to present the Marquette County Bells for Hospice (MCBH) event.

Staff and volunteers joined at the Marquette Commons to honor and recognize all who have died under hospice care and acknowledge respect for their families.

Participants joined in a prayer before local church bells were rung along with local hand bell choirs.

“Today we ring the bells in honor of those who have passed through hospice and take a moment of remembrance, a moment of prayer, and song” said CEO of Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice, Sue Rutowski.

“It’s important to us to have the community know that we do this community outreach type of things all the time. So, we want to just have our community involved with us” said Executive Director of U.P. Home Health and Hospice, Jennie Garrett-Bureau.

November is national hospice and palliative care month and the event today was a kick–off to recognize those who have passed through hospice care.

The goal with the kick–off event is to educate others about the hospice and what hospice can do for those who are reaching the end of their lives