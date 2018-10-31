Youth Services re-opens with Halloween festivities

MARQUETTE — Kids got an early jump on tonight’s festivities and received many treats including the new renovated space at the Peter White Public Library and that’s not a trick.

After 6 months at the temporary branch in the Westwood Mall, Youth Services finally heads home to their new space.

In celebration of them re–opening, they hosted trick or treating at the new space.

The kids might have come in for trick or treating, bu Halloween they were most excited to see the brand new space and toys.

Kids were also excited to come in and read books especially as characters they are dressed as.

“A lot of Halloween books. If they were a book character, they want to find themselves in a book. A little angry bird came over and said to me. “Do you have a book with angry birds.” I helped him find that, so he can read about himself,” said Jeni Kilpela, works in Youth Services.

They still plan on adding more furniture for reading and to the program rooms.

For more information on the different programs Youth Services plans to host click HERE.