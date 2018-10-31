Ribbon cutting for new shop in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE — A ribbon cutting was held this afternoon for a new shop in downtown Marquette

This new collaborative space is home to two businesses.

Tapio is a furniture, lighting and remodeling company, with the space set up as a showroom for the owner’s work

The second business is Adorned Smithing Company which is a hand-stamped jewelry company.

“I provide a clean look I think. It’s what I try to shoot for, but I’m providing solutions for home-owners, so it depends on the type of home we’re in” said Tapio owner, Hans Gottsacker.

“Well, I mainly work with sterling silver. A lot of mine is based around stamp work with the aesthetic of contemporary design as well as that old traditional and southwest style as well” said Adorned Smithing Company owner, Emerson Graves.

Today was just the ribbon cutting, they will be hosting a soft opening for the store on Saturday, November 3rd at 4 p.m.

The business is located at 420 N. Third Street in downtown Marquette.