UPDATE: Ishpeming holds special city council meeting

ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming City Commission held another meeting this morning to discuss the 2019 proposed budget.

Some of the items on the proposed budget that were discussed during the meeting were the budget for snow plowing, sewer plant expenditures, and police and fire retirement.

The biggest topic of concern in today’s meeting was with the SAW grant and the Water fund.

With the SAW grant, the city has people working on a treatment and will give recommendations in the early part of 2019.

With the Water fund, the city has been in a deficit since 2015.

By law, they are required to eliminate the deficit within 5 years.

They are now in year 3 and have beat their projections, if things go as planned the deficit will be eliminated by 2020.

The proposed budget will be adopted by November 30th.

If the budget is agreed upon and there are no final actions, the proposed budget will become the adopted budget.

ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday morning.

Agenda items included the SAW grant, the 2019 proposed budget and the offer of vacant land.

The main focus and priority of the meeting was the budget proposal which will determine what money is allocated to each section.

City Manager, Mark Slown, knows that the compromise for the budget is not easy, but it is needed to help avoid more problems down the road.

“We have a difficult situation that has been revealed in the meeting, and actually going back quite some time even to last year. Our revenues are flat, but our costs keep going up” said Ishpeming City Manager, Mark Slown. “The city has been cutting budgets and being tight on money for a while and it’s getting to be a problem, there’s some systemic problems.”

Since the budget is a significant responsibility for the council, nothing was resolved today.

They have decided to re-visit the discussion in another meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 25th at 10 a.m.