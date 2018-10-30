New study hopes to show Marquette benefits from tourism

MARQUETTE — As tourism seasons winds down local businesses are realizing the economic impact it had on them.

Travel Marquette is conducting an Economic Impact Study and a Visitor profile to get a baseline of people visiting Marquette County.

This helps give an idea at how much tourist are spending when they are here and what type of activities they’re participating in.

This will help Travel Marquette move forward with their marketing program.

“The last 3 or 4 years there has been a tremendous growth of people coming in and visiting. In order for us to have the baseline measurement, we wanted to get it at this point. We wanted to see how the growth and were also looking at a sustainability program as well,” said Susan Estler, Executive Director Travel Marquette.

Travel Marquette is working with Young Strategies to help gather all the information and numbers.

The study will be completed by mid March or early April.