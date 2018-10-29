Candle light vigil at Temple Beth Sholom

MARQUETTE — Over the weekend a Pittsburgh synagogue was attacked, leaving 11 people dead and many more wounded.

Tonight members of the Jewish faith and others in Marquette came to pay respects and hold a candle light vigil for the victims who were attacked. The event was held by members of Temple Beth Sholom who were moved by what happened and wanted to mourn those who were lost and look towards the future.

“As awful as the tragedy was in Pittsburgh over the weekend, there is not much more we can do apart from stand together and continue to open our doors to those who are moved to join us,” said President of Temple Beth Sholom, Shannon Ruiz.

The members of the synagogue want to bring members of the faith together and bring the community closer in this time of loss.