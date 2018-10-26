Michigan State Police investigating a stabbing in Iron River

IRON RIVER — Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post arrested a suspect in connection with an investigation into an assault of great bodily harm less than murder in Iron River.

Troopers arrested the subject following an investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred in Alleyway behind the Outer Limits Bar.

The victim was transported from the scene to the hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Wisconsin.

The extent of the injuries are not being released at this time.

Troopers conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene that lead to a suspect being developed.

The suspect was located at a residence in Iron River and arrested without incident.

The suspected was then lodged at the Iron County Jail, pending arraignment.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.