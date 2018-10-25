Superior Health Foundation hosts fall grants celebration

The Superior Health Foundation held its’ Fall Grants celebration Wednesday night in Marquette, where more than $440,000 worth of grants were awarded. The event was held at the Holiday Inn, where dozens of recipients were in attendance to accept their grants.

Over the last 6 years, the Superior Health Foundation has provided more than 2 million dollars in mini– and large–grants, Indigent care grants, and funding used to address substance use issues across the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re thankful to be in this position to help a lot of organizations across the UP with health issues to improve the health and well–being of people,” said Jim Lajoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. And we’ve touched a number of different folks, and tonight we have representatives from Menominee, Sault Ste. Marie, Ironwood, Houghton. So it’s a great, great representation of the UP.”

The grants being awarded will go towards addressing different health needs, such as hospice funding, food banks, skin cancer awareness, healthier lifestyles for children, and more.

“So the critical funding that will be provided through the Superior Health Foundation will allow for us do develop another recovery residence, helping people return to the community after hospitalization or residential treatment,” said Greg Toutant, CEO of Great Lakes Recovery Centers, on the large grant that will be used for recovery housing in Baraga county.

Here’s the full list of grant recipients:

Just Believe (Up to $3,000)

(Up to $3,000) Great Lakes Recovery Centers ($6,000)

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties ($14,500)

($14,500) 906 Adventure Team ($15,000)

($15,000) Michigan Fitness Foundation ($15,000)

($15,000) Feeding America West Michigan ($21,456)

($21,456) Western Marquette County Health Foundation ($25,000)

($25,000) Lake Superior Hospice ($5,000)

($5,000) Marquette County Health Department ($5,000)

($5,000) Marquette County Cares ($5,503)

($5,503) Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette and Menominee Counties ($6,000)

($6,000) Dickinson Area Community Foundation ($19,000)

($19,000) Great Lakes Recovery Centers ($44,000)

($44,000) Aspirus Ironwood Hospital & Clinics, Inc. ($107,000)

($107,000) Northcare Network ($125,020.35)

The SHF will be accepting applications for the Spring 2019 grants cycle in mid-December, with a deadline set for Jan. 15, 2019. For more information on the Superior Health Foundation and the grants, visit their website here.