Drug Take Back Box to help reduce opioid epidemic

NEGAUNEE — This weekend the Michigan State Police will be collecting unwanted prescription medication or over the counter medication at the State Police post.

The Michigan State Police want to help and do their part by helping reduce the opioid problem in Michigan.

The Drug Take Back Box will be happening at all 30 different post throughout the state.

The MSP is encouraging the community to come in and get rid of those unwanted or expired medications.

“We see problems with people, that have an addiction problem actually break into peoples homes to get these pills that aren’t being used or that they need. If you don’t need them you need to get them out of your homes and put them here where they’re safe. So it’s not part of the problem,” said Stacy Rasanen, Michigan State Police.

There is a website available for people who need to recover from addiction and more information about the effects of opioid abuse.

