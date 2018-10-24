Sharing happiness through “Petal It Forward”

MARQUETTE — Today florists nationwide will randomly surprise people on the street with flowers in more than 400 cities in all 50 states.

It’s called Petal it forward.

Recipients received two bouquets, one to keep, and one to share with a friend, family member, co-worker, or even a complete stranger. This helps spread the joy and flowers across the Marquette area and this went on until all 250 roses were given away to random folks on the street.

Not only does it help show off flower shops in the area but it also can help spread some happiness between people.

“It is a totally free thing we do as a flower shop,” said Owner of Luteys Flower Shop, Sarah Ruuska. “Part of our advertising and promoting of flowers, and science has proven that giving and receiving flowers make people feel good. So we give them and it’s totally free.”

Flower shops across the nation will be giving these flowers out for free only today, so if you are a lucky recipient make sure to spread the joy.