Michigan Tech ranks fourth in first Midwest regional rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Tech volleyball team has been ranked fourth in the Midwest Region in the first NCAA Division II Regional Rankings of the season.

The NCAA Regional Rankings, released every Wednesday following October 24, determine the potential seedings in the NCAA Regional Tournaments in each region. A team’s in-region record and in-region RPI is given much greater weight than a team’s overall record or overall RPI. The top eight in the region are selected for the NCAA Regional Tournaments.

Ranked 25th in the latest AVCA Division II Coaches Poll, Michigan Tech holds a 20-4 overall record and 17-3 record against teams in the Midwest Region and the Central Region.

Ranked first in the Region and projected to host the Midwest Regional Tournament is Drury with an 18-3 in-region record and 21-4 overall record. Following the Panthers in the rankings is Ferris State (17-2) at No. 3, and behind the Huskies is Illinois-Springfield (20-4) at No. 5, Indianapolis (11-5), at No. 6, Ashland (20-5) at No. 7, and Lewis (12-5) at No. 8. Just outside the top eight are Hillsdale (16-6) and Findlay (18-4).

Michigan Tech hosts Northern Michigan Friday night (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m. to close out the regular season home schedule. For the complete regional rankings, click here.