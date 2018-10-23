All-Conference Football West Pac Copper Division

Offensive Player of the Year: Travis Ojala – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Nathan Beckman – Westwood

Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Gilles – Westwood

Honorable Mention: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet

Lineman of the Year: Sam Gilles – Westwood

Honorable Mention: Josh VanDenburg – Calumet

Special Teams Player of the Year: Nick Djerf – Calumet

Coach of the Year: John Croze – Calumet

Offensive Team

Center: 1st Team: Drew Bjorne – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Max Ostermeyer – L’Anse, Brayden Velmer – Negaunee

Guard: 1st Team: Sam Gilles (unanimous) – Westwood, Josh VanDenburg – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Jacob Maxon – Iron Mountain

Tackle: 1st Team: Blake Hewitt – Westwood, Alex Studebaker – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Leo Helppi – Negaunee, Colin Broemer – Gogebic, Justin Hood – Iron Mountain

Tight End: 1st Team: Charlie Gerhard – Iron Mountain, Jacob Adriano – Westwood

Honorable Mention: Sam Keskimaki – Houghton

Receiver: 1st Team: Austin Salani – Hancock, Matt Ojala – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Drew DuShane – Negaunee

Full Back: 1st Team: Ashton Bergman – Westwood

Honorable Mention: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet, Peyton Anderson – Negaunee

Running Back: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet (unanimous), Nathan Beckman – Westwood (unanimous), Jonah Dowd – L’anse (unanimous)

Honorable Mention: Nate Erva – Houghton

Quarterback: 1st Team: Brent Loukus – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Marcus Johnson – Iron Mountain, Colton Salani – Hancock

Defensive Team:

Defensive Lineman: 1st Team: Hayden Mann – Westwood (unanimous), Brayden Velmer – Negaunee, Jayden Gariepi – Calumet

Honorable Mention: Justin Hood – Iron Mountain, Ewan Beyer – Houghton, Devan Funke – L’anse

Defensive End: 1st Team: Sam Gilles (unanimous) – Westwood, Alex Zampese – Negauneee, Charlie Gerhard – Iron Mountain, Josh VanDenburg – Calumet

Outside Linebacker: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet (unanimous) Erik Anderson – Westwood

Honorable Mention: Alex Munson – Negaunee, Evan Larson – Hancock, Alec Rajala – L’Anse

Inside Linebacker: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet (unanimous), Ashton Bergman – Westwood (unanimous), Ty Halonen – Houghton

Honorable Mention: Tommy Lundin – Gogebic, Alec Sanregret – L’Anse, Zach Herrick – Iron Mountain, Garrett Mann – Westwood

Defensive Back: 1st Team: Nathan Beckman – Westwood, Brent Loukus – Calumet, Marcus Johnson – Iron Mountain, Jason Waterman – Negaunee

Honorable Mention: Connor LeClaire – Hancock, Reese Waara – L’Anse, Chad Pohlman – Westwood, Sam Erkkila – Calumet

Kicker: 1st Team: Reese Waara – L’Anse, Erik Salminen – Negaunee

Honorable Mention: Brendan LeClaire – Hancock

Punter: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet, Parker Wilson – Gogebic