All-Conference Football West Pac Copper Division

Offensive Player of the Year: Travis Ojala – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Nathan Beckman – Westwood
Defensive Player of the Year: Sam Gilles – Westwood
Honorable Mention: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet
Lineman of the Year: Sam Gilles – Westwood
Honorable Mention: Josh VanDenburg – Calumet
Special Teams Player of the Year: Nick Djerf – Calumet
Coach of the Year: John Croze – Calumet
Offensive Team
Center: 1st Team: Drew Bjorne – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Max Ostermeyer – L’Anse, Brayden Velmer – Negaunee
Guard: 1st Team: Sam Gilles (unanimous) – Westwood, Josh VanDenburg – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Jacob Maxon – Iron Mountain
Tackle: 1st Team: Blake Hewitt – Westwood, Alex Studebaker – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Leo Helppi – Negaunee, Colin Broemer – Gogebic, Justin Hood – Iron Mountain
Tight End: 1st Team: Charlie Gerhard – Iron Mountain, Jacob Adriano – Westwood
Honorable Mention: Sam Keskimaki – Houghton
Receiver: 1st Team: Austin Salani – Hancock, Matt Ojala – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Drew DuShane – Negaunee
Full Back: 1st Team: Ashton Bergman – Westwood
Honorable Mention: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet, Peyton Anderson – Negaunee
Running Back: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet (unanimous), Nathan Beckman – Westwood (unanimous), Jonah Dowd – L’anse (unanimous)
Honorable Mention: Nate Erva – Houghton
Quarterback: 1st Team: Brent Loukus – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Marcus Johnson – Iron Mountain, Colton Salani – Hancock
Defensive Team:
Defensive Lineman: 1st Team: Hayden Mann – Westwood (unanimous), Brayden Velmer – Negaunee, Jayden Gariepi – Calumet
Honorable Mention: Justin Hood – Iron Mountain, Ewan Beyer – Houghton, Devan Funke – L’anse
Defensive End: 1st Team: Sam Gilles (unanimous) – Westwood, Alex Zampese – Negauneee, Charlie Gerhard – Iron Mountain, Josh VanDenburg – Calumet
Outside Linebacker: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet (unanimous) Erik Anderson – Westwood
Honorable Mention: Alex Munson – Negaunee, Evan Larson – Hancock, Alec Rajala – L’Anse
Inside Linebacker: Trevor Hendrickson – Calumet (unanimous), Ashton Bergman – Westwood (unanimous), Ty Halonen – Houghton
Honorable Mention: Tommy Lundin – Gogebic, Alec Sanregret – L’Anse, Zach Herrick – Iron Mountain, Garrett Mann – Westwood
Defensive Back: 1st Team: Nathan Beckman – Westwood, Brent Loukus – Calumet, Marcus Johnson – Iron Mountain, Jason Waterman – Negaunee
Honorable Mention: Connor LeClaire – Hancock, Reese Waara – L’Anse, Chad Pohlman – Westwood, Sam Erkkila – Calumet
Kicker: 1st Team: Reese Waara – L’Anse, Erik Salminen – Negaunee
Honorable Mention: Brendan LeClaire – Hancock
Punter: 1st Team: Travis Ojala – Calumet, Parker Wilson – Gogebic