All-Conference football West Pac Iron Division

Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Sundberg, Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Mitchell LeGrave, Norway
Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Kruhlik, Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Anthony Mattson, Munising
Lineman of the Year: Bryant Schram, West Iron County – Ed Chapman, Gwinn
Honorable Mention: Logan Kruhlik, Ishpeming
Special Teams Player of the Year: Carter Crouch, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Honorable Mention: Hunter Smith, Ishpeming
Coach of the Year: Jeff Olson, Ishpeming
Offensive Team
Quarterback: Gavin Sundberg, Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Trey Bociek, West Iron County
Running back: Mason Scheiding – Munising, Mitchell LeGrave – Norway, Seth Aho – Gwinn
Honorable Mention: Matt Trawick – Ishpeming, Zach Quintero – West Iron County
Fullback: Bryant Schram – West Iron County, Drake Sundberg – Ishpeming, Kellen Klein – Lake Linden-Hubbell
Honorable Mention: Colton Brunette, Bark River-Harris
Tight End: Anthony Mattson – Munising, Logan Kruhlik – Ishpeming, Tucker Taylor – Gwinn
Honorable Mention: Kody Hendricks, Norway
Wide Receiver: Caden Pellizer – West Iron County, Hunter Smith – Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Jesse Mattson, Munising
Center: Jake Kugler, Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Brayden Nelson, West Iron County
Guard: Ed Chapman – Gwinn, Owen Morton – Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Ben Wilson – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Cayne Rowell – West Iron County, Trevor Johnson – Munising
Tackle: Devon Nyman – Ishpeming, Mason Bockert – Gwinn, Zach Powell – Norway
Honorable Mention: Dakota Hawkes, West Iron County
Kicker: Willy Schmitt, Bark River-Harris
Honorable Mention: Nate Paulitch, Norway
Defensive Team
Defensive End: Kody Hendricks – Norway, Logan Kruhlik – Ishpeming
Honorable Mention: Brayden Nelson – West Iron County, Devin Raciot – Bark River-Harris, Mason Bockert, Gwinn
Interior Line: Bryant Schram – West Iron County, Cayne Rowell – West Iron County, Ed Chapman – Gwinn
Honorable Mention: Chris Sirois – Gwinn, Dayne Murk – Munising, Kyle Starnes – Bark River-Harris, Ty Kauppinen – Ishpeming
Outside Linebacker: Matt Trawick – Ishpeming, Tucker Taylor – Gwinn
Honorable Mention: Eric Viau – Bark River-Harris, Jesse Hill – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Zach Jandreau – Ishpeming
Inside Linebacker: Anthony Mattson – Munising, Ben Wilson – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Drake Sundberg – Ishpeming, Seth Aho – Gwinn, Trey Bociek – West Iron County
Honorable Mention: Noah Thompson – West Iron County, Otto Swanson – Ishpeming, Riggins Stenberg – Bark River-Harris
Defensive Back: Carter Crouch – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Hunter Smith – Ishpeming, Mason Schieding – Munising, Zach Quintero – West Iron County
Honorable Mention: Austin Forbes – Gwinn, Gavin Sundberg – Ishpeming, Trever Anderson – Norway
Punter: Carter Crouch – Lake Linden-Hubbell
Honorable Mention: Zach Quintero – West Iron County