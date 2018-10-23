All-Conference football West Pac Iron Division

Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Sundberg, Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Mitchell LeGrave, Norway

Defensive Player of the Year: Logan Kruhlik, Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Anthony Mattson, Munising

Lineman of the Year: Bryant Schram, West Iron County – Ed Chapman, Gwinn

Honorable Mention: Logan Kruhlik, Ishpeming

Special Teams Player of the Year: Carter Crouch, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Honorable Mention: Hunter Smith, Ishpeming

Coach of the Year: Jeff Olson, Ishpeming

Offensive Team

Quarterback: Gavin Sundberg, Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Trey Bociek, West Iron County

Running back: Mason Scheiding – Munising, Mitchell LeGrave – Norway, Seth Aho – Gwinn

Honorable Mention: Matt Trawick – Ishpeming, Zach Quintero – West Iron County

Fullback: Bryant Schram – West Iron County, Drake Sundberg – Ishpeming, Kellen Klein – Lake Linden-Hubbell

Honorable Mention: Colton Brunette, Bark River-Harris

Tight End: Anthony Mattson – Munising, Logan Kruhlik – Ishpeming, Tucker Taylor – Gwinn

Honorable Mention: Kody Hendricks, Norway

Wide Receiver: Caden Pellizer – West Iron County, Hunter Smith – Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Jesse Mattson, Munising

Center: Jake Kugler, Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Brayden Nelson, West Iron County

Guard: Ed Chapman – Gwinn, Owen Morton – Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Ben Wilson – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Cayne Rowell – West Iron County, Trevor Johnson – Munising

Tackle: Devon Nyman – Ishpeming, Mason Bockert – Gwinn, Zach Powell – Norway

Honorable Mention: Dakota Hawkes, West Iron County

Kicker: Willy Schmitt, Bark River-Harris

Honorable Mention: Nate Paulitch, Norway

Defensive Team

Defensive End: Kody Hendricks – Norway, Logan Kruhlik – Ishpeming

Honorable Mention: Brayden Nelson – West Iron County, Devin Raciot – Bark River-Harris, Mason Bockert, Gwinn

Interior Line: Bryant Schram – West Iron County, Cayne Rowell – West Iron County, Ed Chapman – Gwinn

Honorable Mention: Chris Sirois – Gwinn, Dayne Murk – Munising, Kyle Starnes – Bark River-Harris, Ty Kauppinen – Ishpeming

Outside Linebacker: Matt Trawick – Ishpeming, Tucker Taylor – Gwinn

Honorable Mention: Eric Viau – Bark River-Harris, Jesse Hill – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Zach Jandreau – Ishpeming

Inside Linebacker: Anthony Mattson – Munising, Ben Wilson – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Drake Sundberg – Ishpeming, Seth Aho – Gwinn, Trey Bociek – West Iron County

Honorable Mention: Noah Thompson – West Iron County, Otto Swanson – Ishpeming, Riggins Stenberg – Bark River-Harris

Defensive Back: Carter Crouch – Lake Linden-Hubbell, Hunter Smith – Ishpeming, Mason Schieding – Munising, Zach Quintero – West Iron County

Honorable Mention: Austin Forbes – Gwinn, Gavin Sundberg – Ishpeming, Trever Anderson – Norway

Punter: Carter Crouch – Lake Linden-Hubbell

Honorable Mention: Zach Quintero – West Iron County