Hueckstaedt Named MIAA Player of the Week

HANCOCK – Senior Dillion Hueckstaedt has been named MIAA (Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Defensive Player of the Week in Football. He is the first Lion to win the award.

Hueckstaedt had a monster performance against #14 Trine (Oct. 20). He had 11 solo tackles with 13 assists for 24 total tackles. That broke the school record he set earlier in the season and is the third highest total in an MIAA game since 2000.

Hueckstaedt had four tackles for a loss which ranks among the top 30 in the country. This is the second 20+ tackle game that he has had this season.