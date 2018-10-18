Marquette Breakfast Rotary Receives Presidential Citation

MARQUETTE — Today the Marquette Breakfast Rotary received the Presidential Citation for the 2017–2018 Rotary year.

The mission of the Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club is to help foster the development of youth in the community and internationally.

The rotary club meets every week on Thursday mornings.

Every week they hear a different presenter on various topics related to youth and service above self.

The citation from Rotary International is given to the clubs that foster the ideals of rotary.

“The citation is Rotary street cred if there is such a thing. It’s really more just an honor and it tells us that we’re on the right track, that were setting the right goals and we have the right people in our club to make things happen,” said Scott Knaffla, President of Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club.

The club ended the breakfast with a speaker from the League of Women Voters on the importance of voting.

The rotary club wants the community to know they are a fun organization and they invite everyone to check them out.

To learn more about the Marquette Breakfast Rotary Club click HERE.