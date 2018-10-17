One arrested in domestic violence assault in Caspian

CASPIAN — On October 16th, at 6:49 PM, Iron County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a report of a domestic violence assault in the City of Caspian.

Deputies made contact with the victim and learned the suspect had fled scene. An investigation was started and Deputies searched the area for the suspect.

While Deputies were searching the suspect returned to the home armed with a knife. Deputies along with Michigan State Police Troopers returned to the residence where the suspect was located inside with a knife. Deputies gained entrance into the residence and took the subject into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Iron County Correctional Facility and was charged and awaiting arraignment on 2 felony charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder or Strangulation and Felonious Assault. The suspect was also charged with one misdemeanor of Domestic Assault.

The Iron County Sheriff Deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police and Iron County Central Dispatch.