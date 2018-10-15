US-2 Cut River Bridge to reopen October 18th

MACKINAC COUNTY — The Health M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge on US-2 in Mackinac County is planned to reopen to traffic on Thursday, October 18th depending on weather.

The bridge is currently under a detour during the ongoing $4.8 million Michigan Department of Transportation repair project.

Crews will continue to work cleaning and coating the steel bridge, but the remaining work can be completed with single-lane closures.

Traffic will be maintained in alternating directions under a temporary traffic signal.

The roadside park at the bridge will be open until October, 31st, when it will be closed as scheduled for the inter season.

Depending on the location of work on a given day, access to some of the trails beneath the bridge may be restricted.

The bridge work involves structural steel repairs, painting, and expansion joint repairs.

The project includes a 3 year sandstone restoration warranty and a 2 year bridge warranty.