Updates on One Marquette Place

MARQUETTE — We’ve all seen the apartment building that is on its way to being finished in the Lower Harbor.

The company behind the efforts have seen great progress over the last few months.

One Marquette Place is moving along and they plan to have people moved-in by November.

A model will be furnished and ready for people to see in the next week.

The building includes 68 units, a restaurant on the first floor, an exercise room, roof top lounge, and more.

“It’s always fun as an architect to watch a building take form and the materials start getting put on” said Chief Architect, Barry Polzin. “There’s a lot going on in the interior, this weather we’ve had has set the outside back a little bit, but the inside; we’re dry walled here on the 4th floor and they’re dry walling next week on the 5th floor. So, we’ll have this whole chunk of the building done within a few weeks.”

They are currently preleasing and are at 40 percent filled with a long list of people who are waiting to see finished product.

For more information about One Marquette Place visit their website here.