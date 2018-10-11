Au Train River spilling over Forest Lake Dam due to rain, clogged waterways

AU TRAIN — The Au Train River is rising due to days of consistent rain and the north wind. Today there have been reports of flooding along the Au Train River.

On Wednesday, according to Au Train Township Supervisor, Michelle Doucette, the Forest River Dam was one foot away from overflowing. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the basin water was spilling over the dam.

The Au Train Basin is reaching critical levels as well. Therefore, the flow of water cannot be stopped as it normally can. MDOT has been informed of the fact that the mouth of the Au Train River appears to be on the verge of plugging. Alger County Emergency Management has also been notified. At this point, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent flooding along the river banks. The ground is saturated and the streams and rivers are overflowing. The township is urging residents along the river to be proactive with their property as seen fit.

This is a developing story, ABC 10 will have more information when it is made available.