Two arrested in Delta County meth bust

DELTA COUNTY — Two people were arrested in Delta County, and are facing drug charges for making meth.

On Oct. 2nd, UPSET detectives executed a search warrant on a home on Danforth Rd in Wells Township. Detectives took numerous components used to manufacture meth.

Evidence at the scene and other information led detectives to a second home on 2nd St in Escanaba. Detectives got a search warrant for that home and found additional components used to make meth. Two people were arrested suspected of manufacturing meth.

One suspect is at the Menominee County jail on unrelated felony charges. Warrants for manufacturing and possessing meth will be sought in Delta County. The second suspect was arrested for possessing and manufacturing meth and was taken to the Delta County jail.

Names are being withheld pending further investigation. Additional arrests are expects. UPSET was assisted by Escanaba Public Safety and Gladstone Police Department.