Ishpeming students visited by NMU Hockey players

ISHPEMING — Today 5th and 6th grade students at Ishpeming Middle School received a special visit from a group of local athletes.

Six players from the Northern Michigan University Hockey team stopped by to talk about their experiences growing up in the world of sports, and fielded questions from curious students. The Hockey Day marks a revival of a once yearly event that meant so much to students at the time.

“This year, Carol Turner, my former teacher, contacted me and asked if I’d be interested in bringing it back, said Ishpeming Middle School Teacher, Katlyn Rich. “I remember it was awesome – you felt so important to have these big NMU Hockey players come in and the kids are responding really well. Anytime you can bring someone in who’s a positive role-model for these kids, you say yes.”

Before breaking for lunch, the hockey players were challenged to a game of dodgeball with the kids – the twist? They would go alone against the whole group.