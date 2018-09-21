two-vehicle accident after another accident occurred

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The sheriff’s office responded to two separate accidents this afternoon at the intersection of U-S Forty-One and Brickyard Road in Marquette Township.

Just before four p.m., deputies had just cleared a two-vehicle accident, when another one occurred. Police say Brenda Melanson of Palmer was driving a black Jeep west on forty-one, when she failed to stop at the intersection.

Melanson struck the back of a Volkswagen, driven by Samantha Lilly of Negaunee, who had just stopped at the light. Lilly was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.