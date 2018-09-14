Iron Mountain Police Officer’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old man ruled justifiable

IRON MOUNTAIN — An update has been provided on a Dickinson County shooting in late August that left a police officer injured, and the suspect dead.

On Friday, Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards ruled that an Iron Mountain Police Officer’s fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on August 27th was justifiable. At 8:45 a.m. on that day, Iron Mountain Police Department received a call in reference to a truck that was being driven recklessly near the Boss Snow Plow manufacturing plant by 20-year-old suspect, Riley Starnes of Norway.

Iron Mountain Police recognized the car as stolen, and followed Starnes to Breitung Township. The shooting began after he crashed that car in someone’s driveway on Skidmore Drive.

Starnes and Officer, Cory Johnson were transported to Dickinson County Healthcare System following the shooting. Starnes was pronounced dead at the hospital, but Officer Johnson was released after being treated for a head injury.

Starnes was recently released from a Dickinson County jail for failing to appear to a hearing on pending charges.