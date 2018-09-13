Barnes-Hecker Remembrance Committee selected to receive award

NEGAUNEE — The Historical Society of Michigan announced their 2018 State History Awards and a group in Negaunee received one of the awards.

The Barnes-Hecker Remembrance Committee was selected to receive this year’s award in the special events and programs category.

The awards are given to individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions and appreciation, collection, perseverance, and or promotion of state and local history.

“In my head, I see images of the people who came. The people who cried with us, the people who thanked us, the people who are now and continue to exchange photos and information with us” said Chair of the Committee and descendant, Mary Tippett. “We send them whatever we have on their families and they are sharing their stories and photos with us – and they’re going to permit us to publish those items before we have the 2021, 95th Anniversary observance.”

State representatives, Scott Dianda and Sara Cambensy were at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum to present a check to members of the committee and descendants of those killed in order for them to travel downstate and receive the award.