3 Rapid River men charged with drug fraud

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department has arrested three subjects from Rapid River on drug related charges issued by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

19-year-old Jordan Whale, 36-year-old Jackson Trombley and 21-year-old Joshua Moyle-Deneau were each arrested on one count of Conspiracy To Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud.

These charges stem from an investigation by the Marquette Police Department which alleges the three subjects conspired to call in and pick up another party’s prescription medication at a Marquette Pharmacy without authorization. Conspiracy to Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud is a 4 year Felony with a $10,000 fine.