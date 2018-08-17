U.P. Fair celebrates Ladies Day

ESCANABA — As the U.P. State Fair continued, another fair tradition lives on.

The 41st Annual Ladies’ Day came to the U.P. State fairgrounds. As usual, there was a quilt raffle, recipe contest, different presentations and more. This year’s quilt theme was barns, and contestants needed to create quilt squares resembling the theme. The recipe contest required contestants to make a beef dish.

“It’s exciting,” said Coordinator Linda Peters. “I get to meet so many of our vendors and businesses in the area. Everybody is so willing to keep this going, all the way from the printers to the door prizes to the raffle prizes and all of the volunteers. I couldn’t do it without them.”

The fair seems to grow in attendance each year. This year, between 300 and 400 ladies showed up. Local business women were able to talk about their work and share tips with others.