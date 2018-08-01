Renovation update for Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE — Renovations at the Peter White Public Library are still underway.

Current updates include an expanded children’s youth services department, a new reception gallery, arts and culture center, and better windows for heating and cooling.

These updates were made possible by a bond through the city of Marquette.

“We were trying to figure out how to find the repair of the façade and essentially it was going to wipe out our meager savings” said Library Director, Andrea Ingmire. “So to be able to get a bond that not only fixed what needed to be fixed, but enabled us to also make some updates to the building that are needed, it’s really amazing.”

Renovations on the lower level are expected to finish toward the end of October 2018 and hopefully be open to the public by the first week of November.

Once the lower level is completed, the crews will begin renovations on upper two floors.